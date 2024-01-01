Carsley set to take charge of England

England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley could be in line for the senior job as well.

The former Everton star is in pole position to take over as the interim manager after Gareth Southgate stepped down.Per The Sun, England may give Carsley the role for now, until they find a permanent successor.

England play the Nations League starting in September, which may not be enough time to make a new hire.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked to the job.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also an outside contender, but is still committed to his sabbatical.