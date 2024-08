Fulham to try again after first bid for Villa defender Carlos

Aston Villa have rejected an offer from Fulham for Diego Carlos.

The Brazil defender has been made available by Villa before the summer market shuts at the end of the month.

The Express & Star says Fulham have failed with a first offer for Carlos.

However, talks are continuing between the two clubs and the Cottagers are set to try again.

Fulham have also been speaking with Carlos' minders and received encouragement over their pursuit.