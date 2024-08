Fulham eyeing Aston Villa defender Carlos

Fulham are eyeing Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos.

The Daily Mail says Fulham see Carlos as a replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo, who has left for Chelsea.

The Cottagers are now planning an offer for the Brazil international.

Carlos has a deal to 2026 with Villa.

Last season, the defender made 38 appearances for the Villans.