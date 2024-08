Aston Villa willing to sell Carlos with Fulham keen

Aston Villa are willing to sell Diego Carlos this month.

The Brazil defender is prepared to leave Villa Park, with Fulham keen.

The Birmingham Mail says Villa accept they will have to take a hit on the original £26m price they paid Sevilla for Carlos.

A return to Sevilla has been ruled out by the LaLiga club.

However, the Cottagers are keen and keen to keep the defender in England this season.