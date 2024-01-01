Carlos linked with HUGE move away from Villa to rival London club this summer

Diego Carlos could leave Aston Villa this summer as Fulham circle the defender in what could be a huge summer move between two Premier League rivals.

The Brazilian defender who signed for the club in 2022 from Sevilla is now 31 and only began playing a significant role in the first-team last season after suffering a tragic injury on his home debut against Everton.

Tyrone Mings is set to return from injury and the club have Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa at their disposal who are younger and less injury prone which means Villa are more likely to sell Carlos to free up space for a fresh talent at the back.

Reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that is the subject of interest from Fulham after the side sold a number of players including Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich and Tosin Adarabioyo on a free after his contract expired.

The Cottagers are in need of a defender and Carlos could be the perfect fit for the club due to his Premier League experience and availability this summer which could mean the deal is swift for both sides involved.