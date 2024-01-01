Fulham to go higher for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

Premier League runners up Arsenal are not eager to sell a fringe academy star.

The Gunners are said to have rejected a bid from Fulham to sign Emile Smith Rowe.

The attacking midfielder wants to leave the Emirates Stadium for regular first team football.

Per The Standard, Smith Rowe is prepared to move provided any club can agree a fee.

Fulham will have to up their offer, with the value of the first bid not yet disclosed.

The 23-year-old Smith Rowe is under contract at Arsenal to 2026, which does increase the club’s bargaining power.