Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Bellingham's England teammates angered by personal Euros advertising campaign
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Fulham to go higher for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

Fulham to go higher for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe
Fulham to go higher for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe
Fulham to go higher for Arsenal midfielder Smith RoweAction Plus
Premier League runners up Arsenal are not eager to sell a fringe academy star.

The Gunners are said to have rejected a bid from Fulham to sign Emile Smith Rowe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The attacking midfielder wants to leave the Emirates Stadium for regular first team football.

Per The Standard, Smith Rowe is prepared to move provided any club can agree a fee.

Fulham will have to up their offer, with the value of the first bid not yet disclosed.

The 23-year-old Smith Rowe is under contract at Arsenal to 2026, which does increase the club’s bargaining power.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSmith Rowe EmileArsenalFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham eyeing Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe
Smith Rowe ready to demand Arsenal transfer
Arsenal set price for Smith Rowe