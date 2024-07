Arsenal set price for Smith Rowe

Arsenal have set their price for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Mirror says Gunners chief Edu is ready to sell the midfielder this summer.

Fulham have acted swiftly and are already in contact about a deal for the youngster.

And Arsenal are willing to sell at a starting price of £30m.

For his part, Smith Rowe is also prepared to depart as he seeks regular senior football.