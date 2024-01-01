DONE DEAL: Chesterfield sign Fulham fullback Tanton

Tribal Football
English lower league side Chesterfield have signed Fulham right-back Devan Tanton.

The 20-year-old, who has only played once for the Premier League club, is signing on loan.

Tanton will spend the entire season at the League Two club, who won the National League last term.

Tanton is a United States citizen, but does qualify to play for Colombia through his mother.

He made his debut for Colombia last December and is a full international.

He will likely be involved for his new team against Swindon on Friday at home.

