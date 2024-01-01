Fulham consider next Stansfield move

Fulham may be considering sending Jay Stansfield out on loan again this summer.

The Cottagers do have high hopes for the 21-year-old striker, who scored 13 goals at Birmingham City last term.

They did want to sign him permanently, but were relegated to League One this past term.

Per the Evening Standard, Fulham coach Marco Silva is yet to make a decision on the player.

He had stated last term that he preferred to have the England Under-21 international stay for this season.

But if an attractive loan offer comes in, where Stansfield would play regularly at a high level, he may well go.