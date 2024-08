DONE DEAL: Birmingham snap up Fulham midfielder Harris

Birmingham City have snapped up Fulham midfielder Luke Harris.

Harris has joined League One side Birmingham on a season-long loan.

The youngster told the club's website: "I am delighted to be here. It is, obviously, a massive club, I can't wait to get going.

"I had a chat with the Gaffer and the way he wants to play football that comes into it as well.

"I am looking forward to it.