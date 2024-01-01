Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling

Fulham step closer to landing Palace defender Andersen

Fulham step closer to landing Palace defender Andersen
Fulham step closer to landing Palace defender Andersen
Fulham step closer to landing Palace defender AndersenAction Plus
Fulham are closing in on a deal to bring defender Joachim Andersen to the club.

The Cottagers appear to have revamped their back line after agreeing to pay Crystal Palace the fee they were seeking.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic and other sources, Palace will be getting a fee of around £30 million for the defender.

Whether this impacts the future of Marc Guehi is not yet clear, given he is also linked with a move away from Palace.

His suitors Newcastle United may now find that Palace are even more willing to dig their heels in over Guehi.

But Andersen is set to come back to Craven Cottage, where he was on loan at 2020/2021.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndersen JoachimCrystal PalaceFulham
Related Articles
Crystal Palace to bid for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe
Fulham table second offer for Palace defender Anderson
Fulham make offer for Crystal Palace defender Andersen