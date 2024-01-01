Fulham step closer to landing Palace defender Andersen

Fulham are closing in on a deal to bring defender Joachim Andersen to the club.

The Cottagers appear to have revamped their back line after agreeing to pay Crystal Palace the fee they were seeking.

Per The Athletic and other sources, Palace will be getting a fee of around £30 million for the defender.

Whether this impacts the future of Marc Guehi is not yet clear, given he is also linked with a move away from Palace.

His suitors Newcastle United may now find that Palace are even more willing to dig their heels in over Guehi.

But Andersen is set to come back to Craven Cottage, where he was on loan at 2020/2021.