Crystal Palace to bid for Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

Crystal Palace are preparing an offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe has already seen a bid from Fulham turned down this past week.

The Daily Mail says Palace are now set to make a move for the attacking midfielder.

Palace must go higher than the £30m Fulham failed with their offer for Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe played for Arsenal and scored in yesterday's preseason friendly win against Leyton Orient.