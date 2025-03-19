Fulham's Silva says links to Tottenham job are only natural after a successful campaign

Fulham manager Marco Silva says reports linking him to the Tottenham job will always occur when he has a successful season.

Silva has again impressed at Fulham and has taken them within touching distance of a European spot that not many would have predicted at the start of the season. The 47-year-old has been linked with a move across London as pressure grows on Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou who is constantly on the verge of being sacked.

Postecoglou is under increasing pressure after Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 against Fulham at Craven Cottage which saw them drop below Manchester United to 14th in the Premier League. The Telegraph reports that Fulham head coach Marco Silva would be among the leading candidates if Postecoglou departs which seems likely considering his team’s dire form.

However, Silva spoke at the National Association of Football Coaches about these links and brushed them off as a natural part of success which always links top managers with jobs that are not secure.

“It is a natural situation when the objectives are achieved with good results," he said, via Sport Witness.

"When the team plays in a way that recognizes quality and that has clearly evolved for players, for the club itself."

Reports suggest that the Fulham boss has a release clause of over £6M in his current contract which means if Tottenham did want to replace Postecoglou they would have to shell out a huge amount of money to release him and bring in Silva. Silva is in his fourth season in charge of Fulham and has never previously spent more than three at the same club, if Tottenham grows worse he may be the first name on the list of replacements.