Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations
Amorim on Man Utd's plans for the international break: We are going to divide the group
Manchester United set their price for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Spurs chiefs have two candidates under consideration as Ange successor

Paul Vegas
Spurs chiefs have two candidates under consideration as Ange successor
Spurs chiefs have two candidates under consideration as Ange successorAction Plus
Tottenham chiefs have two names under consideration as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs manager is under huge pressure with the team sitting in the bottom half of the table. Defeat at Fulham has only turned up the heat on the Australian.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says Spurs management have contingency plans should results not turn for the better.

Fulham manager Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are both under consideration.

Postecoglou and Tottenham still have a chance to rescue their season with a Europa League quarterfinal against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIraola AndoniTottenhamFulhamBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bournemouth's Iraola rues missed chances in Spurs draw
UNCOVERED: Huijsen's buyout clause revealed as Real Madrid, Spurs circle
Prem trio scouting Feyenoord winger Paixao