Spurs chiefs have two candidates under consideration as Ange successor

Tottenham chiefs have two names under consideration as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

The Spurs manager is under huge pressure with the team sitting in the bottom half of the table. Defeat at Fulham has only turned up the heat on the Australian.

The Mirror says Spurs management have contingency plans should results not turn for the better.

Fulham manager Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are both under consideration.

Postecoglou and Tottenham still have a chance to rescue their season with a Europa League quarterfinal against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next month.