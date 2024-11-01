Fulham's Andersen and Berge want to "close the gap to the real top teams"

Fulham stars Joachim Andersen and Sander Berge have spoken about the team’s expectations for the season.

The Craven Cottage club are in a mid-table position after nine games, with both players hoping they can push on up the table.

Asked about their assessment of the season so far, defender Andersen and midfielder Berge stated:

“I think it’s been okay. We would have liked a few more points, and we should have had that – disappointing late goals against us. But overall it’s been alright, it’s been positive, but I think there’s a lot of room for improvement, which is what we’re trying to do every week on the pitch.” - Andersen.

“There have been some great performances from the team, and also some difficult games where we’ve struggled more, which will always be the case in the Premier League. We had some tough equalisers in the last minutes – West Ham, and now at Everton. That’s four points (dropped), and you get punished a lot at this level, but I think we’ve been gradually showing progress, the team is gelling more together.

“As time goes on, for us being new, it helps, building relationships on the pitch, you get more into the structure and how we want to play, and I think we’ll see that more and more in the weeks to come. Villa and City were obviously two tough games with the quality in their teams, but we have to build and keep going, and we know what to do to take the next step and push forward, and close the gap to the real top teams.” - Berge