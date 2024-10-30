Young on Everton's well earned draw Fulham: We've got that never-say-die attitude

Veteran defender Ashley Young has confirmed that Everton's game plan worked against Fulham.

The Toffees sought to give their opponents more of the ball and hit them on the counter attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they had to settle for a 1-1 draw, Young believes they did cause Marco Silva’s side a lot of problems on the break.

"You see the way we've gone about our job, we've given up possession," he said, per Liverpool Echo.

"We knew at times that Fulham would have a lot of possession. It's about staying in shape and staying focused as a team; no one jumping out of our shape and letting the balls come through the middle.

"We wanted them to go wide and that's exactly what we did. We gave them a lot of possession, but we've got that attitude where we can give up the possession and when we get the chance to create and get in the box, that's when we hit the (opposition).

"We've got that never-say-die attitude. We knew putting the ball in the box, putting (Michael Keane) up as a striker and we knew how to play off the bits. We got Keano and Beto in the box and boys who could put the ball in the box. I gambled to get to the back post to try and fire something back across goal and Beto was there to head it in."