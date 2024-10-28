Tribal Football
Fulham midfielder Iwobi says relationship with Pickford helped him score against Everton

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi admits that he got the better of a former teammate at the weekend.

Iwobi scored for Fulham in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park against old club Everton.

He had given Fulham the lead, only for Beto to net an equalizer. Iwobi admitted post-game that he fooled Jordan Pickford in goal with his strike.

He stated post-game: “It’s a bittersweet feeling to obviously score in my last game at Goodison Park. It’s always nice to get a goal, even if it’s against a team I used to play for.

“I’ll always have love for them and I’ll always have respect for them hence why I didn’t celebrate like that.”

He added: “The main thing, whether I score or I don’t score, is to try and get the three points. It’s almost like a loss, everyone’s obviously not too happy, but the manager said we should be proud of our performance and try not to stay too down, so we look at the positives and go again.

Emile (Smith-Rowe) has that ability to take the ball and take the game by the scruff of the neck, and he’s able to drive us up the pitch. When he’s doing that, I’ve just got to make sure I’m an option and when he found me.

“I was literally trying to get into the box, make a space, and when I got a shot, stay composed. Obviously I know Jordan a bit well, and I know that he doesn’t know I like to go near-post, so I was able to get that goal.”

