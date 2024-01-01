Tribal Football
Fulham pushing Man Utd to agree McTominay deal
Fulham pushing Man Utd to agree McTominay deal
Fulham pushing Man Utd to agree McTominay deal
Fulham are said to be engaged in talks with Manchester United over Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils are said to be willing to sell the homegrown midfielder this summer.Per The Mail, the two clubs are now locked in discussions about finding a mutually agreeable fee.

The 27-year-old McTominay is one who manager Erik ten Hag would not mind retaining.

However, his sale could bring in the PSR room that allows United to make more signings.

United are eager to sign Manuel Ugarte, the Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder.

