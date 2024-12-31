Fulham ponder move for Liverpool outcast Endo

Veteran midfielder Wataru Endo may be in line for a winter move to resurrect his career.

The Japanese star has falling down the pecking order at Liverpool over the past six months.

He is not in the plans of manager Arne Slot when all the players are fit and ready to play.

Per The Mail, he is ready to move on to ensure that he is playing more often.

Fulham are seen as the club with the most keen interest in signing him next month.

Endo joined Liverpool last summer, starting 20 times last season in the Premier League.