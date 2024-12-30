Gordon adamant about Newcastle future

Gordon on his future: I have got no plans of leaving, I am here to win a trophy

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has promised to win a trophy before he moves on from the club.

The forward was desperate to move to his boyhood club Liverpool, despite having come through Everton’s academy.

Gordon wants to make the move one day, and did not hide that motivation, but is committed to the Magpies for now.

Speaking to The Chronicle, he said: “I’ve got a long contract here and I intend to see that out.

“I have got no plans of leaving. I am here to win a trophy. I have got a lot of goals ahead of me before I think about anything else.

“The ‘project’ doesn’t really mean much to us, we all want to win now, people keep talking about the ‘project’ from the outside because of how much the club has come on, but that doesn’t really mean much to us.

“We are trying to win now. We are trying to win cups now.”