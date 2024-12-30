Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...

Sheffield Utd teenager a major target for Liverpool as he continues to impress

Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield United teenager a major target for Liverpool as he continues to impress
Sheffield United teenager a major target for Liverpool as he continues to impressAction Plus
Sheffield United’s teenage striker Ryan One is emerging as a Liverpool target.

The 18-year-old Scot has already been impressive for the Blades’ first team this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He netted his first goal for the senior team in November against Bristol City.

Per The Sun, Merseyside scouts have been impressed with his 10 appearances for Chris Wilder’s team this term.

The son of ex-Scottish striker Armand One, young Ryan has also impressed at international level.

He is already a Scotland under-21 squad member, playing against Belgium and Kazakhstan recently.

Mentions
One RyanSheffield UtdLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
West Ham legend Cottee begs for Lopetegui to be sacked and replaced with Potter
Liverpool boss Slot on Alexander-Arnold's contract drama: The way he celebrated...
Napoli chief Manna makes contact with agent of Liverpool attacker Chiesa