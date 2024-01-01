Fulham playmaker says club need to aim higher this season

Fulham attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira did not need any pause for thought when asked about how the club are perceived.

He believes that Fulham are underrated among fans and pundits when they discuss the best teams in the division.

Pereira, who joined from Manchester United, admits he is enjoying life in London.

“I’m 100 per cent sure Fulham are underrated,” he told Evening Standard in an interview.

“It’s because, in the past, maybe Fulham always went up and down. Now, people are getting used to the different image of Fulham that Marco (Silva) has created. For sure, we are under-rated. If you look at last season, we played good football, beat the big teams and can compete with them. That’s shown how far we’ve come.”

“This season, we have to aim a little bit higher,” Pereira added.

“After two years consolidating our place in the Premier League, it looks different at Fulham now. We need to look a little bit like Brighton have done, aim for that.”