Fulham plan offer for Arsenal fullback Zinchenko

Paul Vegas
Fulham are interested in Arsenal fullback Oleks Zinchenko.

The Ukraine captain has been made available by the Gunners this summer after Myles Lewis-Skelly's senior breakthrough last season.

The Sun says Fulham are keen to keep Zinchenko in the Premier League, particularly after losing Kenny Tete as he prepares to sign with Everton as a free agent.

Fulham hope to do business for around £10m, while Arsenal are seeking closer to £13m.

Zinchenko has also been linked with AC Milan in recent days.

