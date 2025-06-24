Fulham plan offer for Arsenal fullback Zinchenko

Fulham are interested in Arsenal fullback Oleks Zinchenko.

The Ukraine captain has been made available by the Gunners this summer after Myles Lewis-Skelly's senior breakthrough last season.

The Sun says Fulham are keen to keep Zinchenko in the Premier League, particularly after losing Kenny Tete as he prepares to sign with Everton as a free agent.

Fulham hope to do business for around £10m, while Arsenal are seeking closer to £13m.

Zinchenko has also been linked with AC Milan in recent days.