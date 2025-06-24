DONE DEAL: Ex-Everton midfielder Whitaker joins Tranmere Rovers

Former Everton midfielder Charlie Whitaker has joined Tranmere Rovers.

Whitaker left Everton last season before joining Notts County on a short-term deal in January.

He has now moved to Prenton Park as a free agent, signing a two-year deal.

"I'm really excited. I've spoken to the gaffer and I'm just really excited with the ambitions of the club. Hopefully I can help with that and push the team to where they need to be," he told the Rovers website.

"I know it's a really big club, the fans want hard work from you and they expect that every game. I'll give 110% every time I'm on the pitch."

With Notts County, Whitaker scored four goals in 21 appearances.