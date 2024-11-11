Fulham place £40M price tag on Robinson as Man City and Liverpool interest grows

Fulham star Antonee Robinson has been in fine form this term and is now being linked to top clubs.

The American left-back is seen as a possible option for the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, The Express states that Fulham are demanding a staggering £40M.

The Cottagers are under no financial pressure to sell and do not want to lose a top starter.

Signed for £2M from Wigan in 2020, Robinson has come on leaps and bounds since.

He is an integral part of coach Marco Silva’s team, which makes a midseason transfer very unlikely.