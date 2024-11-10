Man City to splash out for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Manchester City are ready to push through a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Sun says City will seek to sign the Spain international for a fee in the region of £50m.

Zubimendi would arrive initially as cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

He rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, after the Reds met his buyout clause.

However, Zubimendi has now had a change of heart and is ready to move to England midseason.