Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I can see my retirement; my biggest career mistake?

Man City to splash out for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Carlos Volcano
Man City to splash out for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Man City to splash out for Real Sociedad midfielder ZubimendiLaLiga
Manchester City are ready to push through a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Sun says City will seek to sign the Spain international for a fee in the region of £50m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zubimendi would arrive initially as cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

He rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, after the Reds met his buyout clause.

However, Zubimendi has now had a change of heart and is ready to move to England midseason.

 

Mentions
LaLigaZubimendi MartinManchester CityReal SociedadLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market
Dario Felman column: Don't judge Mbappe too soon at Real Madrid; Zubimendi & Man City; hoping Munain can bring more Spaniards to Argentina
Zubimendi: Real Sociedad values are inside me