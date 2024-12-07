Tribal Football
Most Read
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez eager to take Copa form into Mallorca clash
Man Utd boss Amorim insists Kukonki (16) "can handle Prem demands"
Ronaldo on Chelsea's new signing: He's like Yamal; he will soon be a big star in football
REVEALED: Man Utd request meeting with Davies and agents

Arsenal boss Arteta talks up Timber, Odegaard ahead of Fulham clash

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta talks up Timber, Odegaard ahead of Fulham clash
Arsenal boss Arteta talks up Timber, Odegaard ahead of Fulham clashAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted seeing Jurrien Timber off the mark.

The defender scored a first goal for the Gunners in victory over Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta said on Friday: "Really impressed.

"He is obviously coming from a long-term injury after his ACL. We knew the talent, the leadership, the skill that he has so he has been in great form, and he gives us something very different to any other full-back in the team. His impact has been tremendous."

Against Fulham, it will mark captain Martin Odegaard's 100th game for Arsenal.

Arteta also said: "Massive player. He showed again in big matches what he can deliver and the spirit that he brings to the team, the quality that he has to play in the best possible way. We’re really happy with him.

"Martin is unique, his character, his personality, the way he has been raised and educated is at the highest level and he is everything that we want to have to represent our team in the best possible way."

 

 - Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueOdegaard MartinTimber JurrienArsenalFulham
Related Articles
Timber says Arsenal's set-piece coach gives them an edge
Ex-Real Madrid coach Benitez happy seeing Odegaard prove his quality with Arsenal
Havertz: Quitting Chelsea for Arsenal best thing I could've done