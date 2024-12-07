Arsenal boss Arteta talks up Timber, Odegaard ahead of Fulham clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted seeing Jurrien Timber off the mark.

The defender scored a first goal for the Gunners in victory over Manchester United.

Arteta said on Friday: "Really impressed.

"He is obviously coming from a long-term injury after his ACL. We knew the talent, the leadership, the skill that he has so he has been in great form, and he gives us something very different to any other full-back in the team. His impact has been tremendous."

Against Fulham, it will mark captain Martin Odegaard's 100th game for Arsenal.

Arteta also said: "Massive player. He showed again in big matches what he can deliver and the spirit that he brings to the team, the quality that he has to play in the best possible way. We’re really happy with him.

"Martin is unique, his character, his personality, the way he has been raised and educated is at the highest level and he is everything that we want to have to represent our team in the best possible way."

