Chelsea have clinched the signing of Watford prospect Mathis Eboue.

The teen is the son of Arsenal icon Emmanuel Eboue.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chelsea have secured the signing Eboué Jr.

Romano states the 15-year-old attacker player has put his signature on a long-term deal and will start at the Blues academy.

Emmanuel Eboué, now 41, retired in 2016.