Fulham midfielder Palhinha: What needs to happen will happen

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is confident signing for Bayern Munich.

Ahead of Portugal's Euros round of 16 tie, Palhinha was again asked about his chances of joining Bayern.

He replied: "Right now I'm just focused on the national team, on making history for my country, on winning games.

"That's where I'm focused. My future? What I can say is that both clubs, Bayern and Fulham, know where I want to be in a month's time.

"What needs to happen will happen."