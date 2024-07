Bayern Munich make final bid for Fulham midfielder Palhinha

Bayern Munich have made a new offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha is eager to see the deal done after missing out on a transfer 12 months ago.

Sky Deutschland says the Portugal international has already agreed terms with Bayern.

Now the German giants have tabled a €50m cash offer for the player - with the message to Fulham: take it or leave it.

Should the Cottagers refuse, Bayern will switch to other targets.