Everton boss Dyche delighted with Young, Beto for Fulham draw

Everton boss Sean Dyche was delighted with the performances of Ashley Young and goalscorer Beto for their draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Dyche insists the form of veteran Young shouldn't be a surprise.

He said: “You’ve got to remember that they’re only unlikely from the outside. The players respect them, I certainly do.

“It’s no surprise to me over Youngy’s form. He’s mentally as tough a player as I’ve ever seen.

“I’ve told you that at the beginning of the season when he was being questioned. I said: ‘No drama, he understands the nature of the game, he understands if he’s not playing well, he gets a bit and he understands if he is playing well, at least just respect him, which I do.

“So do the players and I think the fans do deep down as well. Keano is another one, he’s played for England, he’s a very good player, it’s just that question marks occur, that’s the way it goes, and I thought he did well again against Fulham."

On Beto, Dyche said: “Beto is learning and developing. Every time people get asked a question, I remind the players it’s part of your career, you’re professional sportsmen, that’s what I keep telling them.

“Every young player wants to be a footballer but on your passport, it will say ‘professional footballer.’ That’s the difference, it’s a profession, that’s the bit you’ve got to learn.

“Those guys have learned that and sometimes you get the hard bit and sometimes you get the easy bit. But whatever you do, you’ve got to come through it and build your own resilience as well as a team resilience.

“We’re on our way to build that team resilience again, it’s been there before, it’s come away, and now we’re building it again now.”