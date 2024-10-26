Fulham midfielder Smith Rowe: Everton equaliser a blow

Fulham midfielder Emile Smith Rowe admits Everton's equaliser for Saturday's 1-1 draw was a "low blow".

Fulham had the lead through Alex Iwobi before Beto scored in injury-time for the hosts.

Smith Rowe later said: "A real low blow today, really disappointed to concede in the last couple of minutes. I thought we dominated today which is really annoying so not happy.

"It's really difficult, I thought we dominated at times and implemented the game plan really well and in the last few minutes you have to stay switched on and we didn't today.

"I had a really slow first half so it was important for me to get on the ball in the second half and inject something into the game."

On Iwobi's goal, he added: "He can do that, he can define the games, he's a really good finisher so I am happy for him to get his goal. It was really important for us to get the three points today and we didn't do that."

"The manager just told us we have to keep our heads held high and go again. We're all really down at the moment but we've got to go again, we've got a big derby next week (against Brentford)."