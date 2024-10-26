Keane: Everton players buzzing for Beto after equaliser
Everton defender Michael Keane says they'll take the point after drawing at home with Fulham on Saturday.
Beto struck on 94 minutes after Alex Iwobi had given Fulham a 61st minute lead against his old club.
Keane said, "It was a tough game, Fulham had a lot of the ball and control but Beto came on in the second half. I ended up going up top just to try something different really, because we hadn't created much."
On Beto's equaliser, he added: "Everyone will be buzzing for him. He's worked so hard and he had to be patient this season. I know what it's like sitting on the bench, it was me last season.
"When you get your chance you have to take it, and that's what he's done this evening."