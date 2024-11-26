Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Amorim targets Sporting Lisbon's Quenda as first January signing for Man Utd
Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Fulham, Leicester keen to sign Ferguson on loan from Brighton this January

Zack Oaten
Fulham and Leicester keen to sign Ferguson on loan from Brighton
Fulham and Leicester keen to sign Ferguson on loan from BrightonAction Plus
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is set to be available on loan this January as a number of Premier League sides look to snap him up.

It is believed both Fulham and Leicester are pursuing loan deals for the 20-year-old ahead of the new year after a slow start to the season which has seen him make just 9 appearances so far under manager Fabian Hurzeler. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last season the Ireland international made 36 appearances, scoring 6 and assisting 1 in an impressive season for the young striker.

Both Fulham and Leicester City are searching for a striker this January to help freshen up their attack which is currently ageing with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Raul Jimenez up top. 

Burnley are also reportedly interested in Ferguson but reports suggest he is  believed to prefer a switch to a fellow top-flight club as opposed to dropping down to the Championship. 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueFerguson EvanBrightonLeicesterFulhamBurnleyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Keown on Leicester party leading to Cooper's sack: Why on earth would you want to do that?
Van Nistelrooy remains Leicester target as Hamburg make move
Leicester hope to replace Cooper ahead of Brentford clash with English coach targeted