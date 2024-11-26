Keown on Leicester party leading to Cooper's sack: Why on earth would you want to do that?

Martin Keown has slammed the Leicester City squad who threw a huge party after facing Chelsea, which led to the sacking of manager Steve Cooper.

The former Arsenal and England defender says the squad’s antics should not be forgiven as several members of the squad were pictured in fancy dress at their party in Copenhagen.

Martin Keown has now hit out at the players on White & Jordan, stating that he was confused by what their motive was especially as certain players were seen holding signs reading “Enzo I miss you” referring to former manager Enzo Maresca.

"I wouldn't have gone. And I wonder where the club message is.

"The players, you're not in great fettle at the moment. Why on earth would you want to do that?

"Why are you travelling abroad? What's this desire for players to travel halfway around the world to go to these Christmas parties? I don't get it.

"If they want to do something locally as a group and get together and clear the air, perhaps.

"But to take off as they did, it's so very public. And I think that they can't afford to do it.

"Their focus needs to be on what they're doing now."

