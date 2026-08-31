Fulham are reportedly in 'club to club' talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The 22-year-old had a breakout 2024-25 with the German club, making 47 appearances across all competitions, popping up with six goals and two assists from defensive midfield.

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Larsson didn’t carry his fine form into last season, however, and he only started 21 of his 25 Bundesliga games for the club.

It’s been reported that the Sweden international is a late window option for Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace, with Frankfurt willing to sell for a fee of €25m-€30m.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have entered talks with Frankfurt over a move for Larsson.

It’s understood the West London club are looking to add depth to their central midfield as they have little beyond current first choice option Alex Iwobi and Sander Berge.