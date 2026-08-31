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Borussia Dortmund want Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri on loan

Borussia Dortmund want Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri on loan
Borussia Dortmund want Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri on loanREUTERS

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking to sign unwanted Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri on loan.

It wasn’t too long ago Nwaneri, 19, was seen as a future Arsenal starter following an impressive breakout season in 2024-25, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 37 games.

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The winger remains the youngest player in Premier League history having made his debut aged just 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in 2022.

With first-team opportunities limited, however, Nwaneri was shipped out on loan to Marseille for the second half of last season.

He didn’t kick on as many had expected, and it’s been widely reported that Arsenal are once again willing to let him leave before the end of the transfer window.

According to BBC Sport, German giants Dortmund have made an offer to take him on loan for 2026-27 and are waiting on Arsenal’s response.

It’s understood that Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t currently looking to let Nwaneri leave permanently, despite reports suggesting otherwise earlier in the summer.

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Premier LeagueEthan NwaneriArsenalDortmundBundesligaFootball transfers

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