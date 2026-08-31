Premier League pair chase Sweden star ahead of transfer deadline

The final hours of the Premier League transfer window are expected to see several moves in the English top-flight.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are both looking to bolster their midfield options for the 2026/27 season and the duo are tracking Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per TEAMtalk after poor starts to the new campaign.

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The highly-rated Sweden international has been linked with a call to swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League this summer, but no formal offers have arrived for him up to this point.

The 22-year-old is understood to be in London for talks with both clubs over personal terms with Frankfurt willing to sell if they land a transfer fee in the region of £25M.

Palace and Fulham are against the clock with the final decision coming down to the player himself amid long-standing interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and Serie A since the end of last season.

Larsson has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining from Malmo in 2023 with over 100 appearances in three seasons.