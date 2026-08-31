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Premier League pair chase Sweden star ahead of transfer deadline

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa.
Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa.Profimedia

The final hours of the Premier League transfer window are expected to see several moves in the English top-flight.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are both looking to bolster their midfield options for the 2026/27 season and the duo are tracking Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per TEAMtalk after poor starts to the new campaign.

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The highly-rated Sweden international has been linked with a call to swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League this summer, but no formal offers have arrived for him up to this point.

The 22-year-old is understood to be in London for talks with both clubs over personal terms with Frankfurt willing to sell if they land a transfer fee in the region of £25M.

Palace and Fulham are against the clock with the final decision coming down to the player himself amid long-standing interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and Serie A since the end of last season.

Larsson has established himself as one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining from Malmo in 2023 with over 100 appearances in three seasons.

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Premier LeagueHugo LarssonCrystal PalaceEintracht FrankfurtFulhamBundesligaFootball transfers

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