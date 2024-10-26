Fulham goalscorer Iwobu seeks positives after Everton draw

Fulham attacker Alex Iwobi admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.

Beto struck on 94 minutes after Iwobi had given Fulham a 61st minute lead against his old club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iwobi later said, "It would have been a nice feeling to get three points against my old club but we weren't able to see it out. We have to take the positives.

"I enjoyed my time at Everton and left on a good note. I hope they do well, but I didn't want them to do well today. I wish them all the best.

"It's all well and good performing well and playing well, but the way to climb up the table is to get results."