Dyche "feels good" after Everton snatch draw against Fulham

Everton boss Sean Dyche says they can be happy with their 1-1 draw against Fulham at Goodison Park.

Beto struck on 94 minutes after Alex Iwobi had give Fulham a 61st minute lead against his old club.

Dyche later said, "It feels good in the sense that I don't feel we were near our recent performance levels. The big balance is that the mentality continues to grow. You could smell in the air in the last 10 minutes that a goal was coming, at least I felt that way. To be fair they were the better team overall today and they are a really good side. We forged a positive point for ourselves in the end."

"I don't think we played well in the first half, I don't think we effected things too differently in the second half. Sometimes you have to mix it up, play crosses into the box and I was really pleased with that. We finally scored a goal and nicked a point. I don't think we were miles off but today we were off where we want to be."

On Beto's goal, he said: "He's been working hard. His career path has been meteoric. We knew he was raw and still has a lot to learn. It is a brave header, he throws himself in amongst it. As Brian Clough said, sometimes you need to get hurt to score a goal and he certainly was willing to get hurt to score that goal. It's good that you have players who want to come off the bench and affect the game.

"We weren't playing our best but we found a way to get something from the game. Over a season it is important to keep getting something from games in the Premier League."