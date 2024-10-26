Fulham boss Silva frustrated after late Everton equaliser: So tough for us

Fulham boss Marco Silva admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Everton.

Beto struck on 94 minutes after Alex Iwobi had given Fulham a 61st minute lead against his old club.

Silva later said, "It's so tough for us and players in the dressing room. We didn't give them any chances to press high. We frustrated their press. We controlled the game.

"We created clear chances to score. The result is really unfair because we should have scored one or two more goals. We had one or two chances to score again and these games are always tough when you're so much better than the opposition.

"We should have scored the second goal to kill completely their hopes. We didn't. Unfortunately for us came a moment we should have done much better to defend the ball into the box.

"The players are down right now, but they should be proud with the way we played. The points will come for us.

"Being more clinical, a little bit more quality in the attack. We should have scored more because we created enough.

"When I say we are down it is because football wasn't fair this evening. It's not easy to come here and control the way we did it. Looking at the bigger picture we have to be pleased with the way we have started the season. We should have more points then we have really because they deserve that.

"The way they have been playing we probably deserve more. But if you continue this way the good things will come for us."