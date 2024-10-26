Tribal Football
Beto delighted with Everton equaliser: Means a lot to me
Beto was happy to score an injury-time equaliser for Everton in their 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Beto struck on 94 minutes after Alex Iwobi had given Fulham a 61st minute lead against his old club.

"It means a lot for me," Beto told BBC Match of the Day. "These couple of weeks I wasn't playing so I needed to put in the hard work, and as everybody says the hard work pays off.

"This time it pays off for me and my team-mates, for the Toffees, and it is really important.

"The hard work pays off. I just need to keep working. If I have the opportunity of course I want to score, and if I don't I will keep working - this is my mentality.

"We showed tonight we don't give up. We need to keep this mentality."

