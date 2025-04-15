Fulham get serious about Elfsborg defender Yegbe

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Fulham have joined the interest in IF Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe.

The young stopper has attracted enquiries from Brighton, which had scouts posted to check on him a fortnight ago.

However, the Seagulls aren't the only Premier League club interested.

The Sun's  Alan Nixon states via his Patreon that Fulham are also taking a closer look at Yegbe.

The Cottagers  are on the lookout for a centre-back to cover for and compete with Calvin Bassey.

Meanwhile, Fulham currently has the most competition from Championship club Sheffield United, states Nixon, rather than Brighton.

