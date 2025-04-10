Ipswich eye Championship ace as potential Liam Delap replacement

Ipswich are interested in a move for Sheffield United forward Ryan One with Liam Delap expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich have identified the 18-year-old as a potential replacement for Delap, 22.

Delap reportedly has a £30 million release clause in his Ipswich contract which will become active once their relegated from the Premier League.

Ipswich are all but down, currently sitting in 18th, 12 points from safety with just seven games left to play.

Man United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all said to be monitoring Delap with the striker eyeing a move to one of the league’s elite sides.

One, has scored just once in 14 appearances across all competitions since breaking into the Sheffield United first-team.