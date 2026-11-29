Fulham may still struggle to retain key defender Cavin Bassey beyond the January transfer window.

Bassey's current contract expires next summer, with the option to extend it for a further 12 months, and he's confirmed talks are ongoing over a renewal.

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Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa doubled down on the situation ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth by indicating the Cottagers will not sell.

"There's no chance of him leaving in January. We are working on a new contract, which I hope he will sign as soon as possible."

Manchester United are the rumoured frontrunners to sign him, despite Arbeloa's statement, and the Red Devils still hold a strong card in the negotiations.

Fulham's current wage structure does not match what is on offer at Old Trafford with the club's current top earner set as Bernd Leno on a rumoured £100,000 per week.

The Cottagers will not go beyond that mark for a new deal with Bassey, whereas United can offer well in excess of it, as the Nigeria international makes a vital decision on his next career step.