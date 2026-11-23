New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to bring in several new players during the January transfer window.

The Argentinian coach faces a real challenge to turn things around at Old Trafford after agreeing a deal to replace Michael Carrick in Manchester.

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The club will back him in the January transfer window and he has reportedly already lined up a number of targets to bring in.

Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey is on his wish list after an impressive few seasons at Craven Cottage and his form has continued at Craven Cottage in 2026/27.

Bassey's current contract expires next summer, with the option to extend it for a further 12 months, and he confirmed talks have restarted over a renewal.

"We’re still negotiating, we’re still talking and obviously it’s an amazing place to be.

"I’ve settled in nicely and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. So, it’s nice to be here and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations."