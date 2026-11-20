Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has described Calvin Bassey as one of the world's finest centre-backs amid speculation surrounding the defender's future.

The Cottagers visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as they hope to secure maximum points against Manchester City.

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Arbeloa claimed the Nigeria international’s importance to his squad while stating he remains unconcerned by interest from other clubs.

“I'm going to be really clear: he is very, very important. He's one of our captains, and from the first day that I arrived and I saw how good he is, I think he is one of the best centre-backs in the world,” Arbeloa told the media.

“So it's normal that there are so many teams that want Calvin – that, for me, is normal. And maybe there are rumours, but I'm not worried about that because I'm really happy with Calvin.

“I think Calvin is really happy here. He’s so important for us, he's one of our leaders. I think he's performing really well. The way that we are playing, I think he can shine because he’s a defender that can defend in a high line.

“He's very aggressive, he's very good with the ball. For me, he's brilliant as a player, so I am really happy with him, and I hope he will be with us for many years.

“We are talking with him, because we want to extend his contract. Like I say, he’s very important for us, and we are happy with him, and I think he's happy with us.”