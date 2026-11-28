Manchester United have received a setback in their January transfer window plans.

Mauricio Pochettino is planning changes at Old Trafford right from the start of 2027 with the club ready to hand him a transfer budget in the winter window.

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Several targets have been lined up - including Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey - after an impressive few seasons at Craven Cottage.

Bassey's current contract expires next summer, with the option to extend it for a further 12 months, and he's confirmed talks have restarted over a renewal.

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloan doubled down over the situation ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth by indicating the Cottagers will not sell.

"There's no chance of him leaving in January. We are working on a new contract, which I hope he will sign as soon as possible.

"He's happy here. He's one of our leaders. Everyone can see how he's playing, so it's normal for so many clubs to be interested. It's good for him and for us because it means he's performing very well."