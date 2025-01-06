Fulham defender Robinson named USA Player of the Year

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has been named the USA's Player of the Year.

Robinson beat AC Milan star Christian Pulisic to US Soccer's prime award.

He said: "It's an incredible honour.

"You do not represent your country to win individual recognition, but to put the team first and try to do my best for the boys and the country, so it is amazing to be recognized for it."

Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream were also nominated, but Robinson collected 55 percent of the vote.