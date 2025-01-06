Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney

Fulham defender Robinson named USA Player of the Year

Paul Vegas
Fulham defender Robinson named USA Player of the Year
Fulham defender Robinson named USA Player of the YearTribalfootball
Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has been named the USA's Player of the Year.

Robinson beat AC Milan star Christian Pulisic to US Soccer's prime award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "It's an incredible honour.

"You do not represent your country to win individual recognition, but to put the team first and try to do my best for the boys and the country, so it is amazing to be recognized for it."

Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream were also nominated, but Robinson collected 55 percent of the vote.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobinson AntoneeFulham
Related Articles
Fulham defender Robinson a major target for Amorim at Man Utd
Robinson opens door to Fulham departure
Prem giants circle Fulham for Robinson