Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking

Fulham defender Robinson a major target for Amorim at Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
Fulham defender Robinson a major target for Amorim at Man Utd
Fulham defender Robinson a major target for Amorim at Man UtdAction Plus
Fulham star Antonee Robinson is emerging as a Manchester United target.

The Red Devils are considering putting in a bid to secure the USA international from the Cottagers this winter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror and other sources, Robinson is a target for several teams in the Premier League.

Robinson is seen as the ideal signing to incorporate into new boss Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

The current options, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, have not been fully fit most of the season.

Whether Robinson wants to make the move to United, given their current league position, is unclear. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobinson AntoneeAmorim RubenMalacia TyrellShaw LukeManchester UnitedFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club
Man Utd boss Amorim accepts job at risk over current form
The end? Why Amorim and Man Utd dressing room will no longer indulge Rashford