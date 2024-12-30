Fulham defender Robinson a major target for Amorim at Man Utd

Fulham star Antonee Robinson is emerging as a Manchester United target.

The Red Devils are considering putting in a bid to secure the USA international from the Cottagers this winter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Mirror and other sources, Robinson is a target for several teams in the Premier League.

Robinson is seen as the ideal signing to incorporate into new boss Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

The current options, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, have not been fully fit most of the season.

Whether Robinson wants to make the move to United, given their current league position, is unclear.